Law enforcement searching for capital murder suspect Raven Robert Rodriguez

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

MIDLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Midland Police Department is asking for the public's help finding capital murder suspect Raven Robert Rodriguez. 

Raven Robert Rodriguez, 30 Midland Police Department

The 30-year-old is wanted in connection to the fatal stabbing of Mariela Galindo Lozano, 28, on Dec. 8. 

She was found deceased with multiple stab wounds to her body at Hometowne Studios in the 1000 block of S. Midkiff. 

A warrant was issued for Rodriguez. 

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please call Midland Police Department at (432) 685.7108 or contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694.8477.

The investigation is ongoing.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 1:51 PM

