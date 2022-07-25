Watch CBS News
Local News

Rangers win 11-8 over the Athletics

/ CBS/AP

Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, July 22
Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, July 22 02:04

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Rangers are set to take on the Seattle Mariners after Adolis Garcia had four hits on Sunday in an 11-8 win over the Athletics.

The matchup Monday is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Mariners hold an 8-2 advantage in the season series.

Seattle has gone 24-23 at home and 51-45 overall. The Mariners have the fifth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.60.

The Rangers have a 19-36 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run. They are currently 43-51 overall.

First published on July 25, 2022 / 7:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.