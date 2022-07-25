Rangers win 11-8 over the Athletics
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Rangers are set to take on the Seattle Mariners after Adolis Garcia had four hits on Sunday in an 11-8 win over the Athletics.
The matchup Monday is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Mariners hold an 8-2 advantage in the season series.
Seattle has gone 24-23 at home and 51-45 overall. The Mariners have the fifth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.60.
The Rangers have a 19-36 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run. They are currently 43-51 overall.
