Rangers win 11-8 over the Athletics

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Rangers are set to take on the Seattle Mariners after Adolis Garcia had four hits on Sunday in an 11-8 win over the Athletics.

The matchup Monday is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Mariners hold an 8-2 advantage in the season series.

Seattle has gone 24-23 at home and 51-45 overall. The Mariners have the fifth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.60.

The Rangers have a 19-36 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run. They are currently 43-51 overall.