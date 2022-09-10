Rangers host veterans' art exhibition at Globe Life Field

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Rangers are hosting a very special art exhibit at tonight's game.

Fans at tonight's game got the chance to check out pieces created by a group of veterans taking part in art therapy.

Wounded Warrior Project

Organizers with the Wounded Warrior Project - which helped make the exhibit possible - said that art therapy not only helps as a creative outlet, but also helps with motor functions and confidence.

Before the game, the veterans got a special tour of Globe Life Field and got to watch batting practice.

The art is being displayed at the southwest entrance and will be available until the 7th inning.