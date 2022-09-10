Rangers host veterans' art exhibition at Globe Life Field
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Rangers are hosting a very special art exhibit at tonight's game.
Fans at tonight's game got the chance to check out pieces created by a group of veterans taking part in art therapy.
Organizers with the Wounded Warrior Project - which helped make the exhibit possible - said that art therapy not only helps as a creative outlet, but also helps with motor functions and confidence.
Before the game, the veterans got a special tour of Globe Life Field and got to watch batting practice.
The art is being displayed at the southwest entrance and will be available until the 7th inning.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.