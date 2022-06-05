A little rain possible out west tonight, but heatwave ahead

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Good evening everyone! Hope you're enjoying this Saturday 😊

Temperatures were in the upper 80s for most this afternoon, and that's where we'll be into this evening. We'll notice partly cloudy skies overnight, and we'll watch for some storms potentially out to the west.

Still waiting for more storm development, if any, in west Texas. For now, it's just been the Oklahoma panhandle that's seen storms. If we can get more storms going, and if they survive the long trek to North Texas, some of our western counties might see a little rain after midnight. Some gusty winds would be possible, but that's about it.

By tomorrow, temperatures start to heat back up. Highs will be in the mid 90s and feels-like temps will be in the upper 90s. There's a 20% chance for isolated storms north and east tomorrow afternoon, but that's mainly out of our area so the bigger story here in North Texas will be the heat and humidity.

Speaking of humidity, the work will feature feels-like temps in the low 100s thanks to that humidity.

And then...yes...I did in fact forecast 100° by Friday. We'll see how confident I'm feeling about that later on in the work week.