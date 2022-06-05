Watch CBS News
A little rain possible out west tonight, but heatwave ahead

By Erin Moran

/ CBS DFW

Some clouds and lots of heat expected through this weekend
Some clouds and lots of heat expected through this weekend 02:48

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM)  Good evening everyone! Hope you're enjoying this Saturday 😊

Temperatures were in the upper 80s for most this afternoon, and that's where we'll be into this evening. We'll notice partly cloudy skies overnight, and we'll watch for some storms potentially out to the west. 

satrad.jpg

Still waiting for more storm development, if any, in west Texas. For now, it's just been the Oklahoma panhandle that's seen storms. If we can get more storms going, and if they survive the long trek to North Texas, some of our western counties might see a little rain after midnight. Some gusty winds would be possible, but that's about it.

tonight.jpg

By tomorrow, temperatures start to heat back up. Highs will be in the mid 90s and feels-like temps will be in the upper 90s. There's a 20% chance for isolated storms north and east tomorrow afternoon, but that's mainly out of our area so the bigger story here in North Texas will be the heat and humidity.

tomorrow.jpg

Speaking of humidity, the work will feature feels-like temps in the low 100s thanks to that humidity. 

heat-index.jpg

And then...yes...I did in fact forecast 100° by Friday. We'll see how confident I'm feeling about that later on in the work week.

7-day.jpg
Erin Moran

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on June 4, 2022 / 7:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

