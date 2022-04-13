Former North Texas radio personality Justin Frazell pleads guilty to sexual assault

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Former morning radio personality Justin Barrett Frazell pleaded guilty on April 12 to a charge of sexual assault of a 17-year-old at his Mansfield home.

Justin Frazell Tarrant County Jail

In an affidavit released by county officials, the alleged assault occurred at a New Year's party on January 1, 2021.

The 48-year-old was initially booked on sexual assault charges in Tarrant County on March 23, 2021.

Frazell started working at the KFWR 95.9 The Ranch in 2009. He hosted the Texas Red Dirt Music show featuring live acoustic performances from top 40 country musicians.

He will serve seven years of deferred adjudication. Frazell must also register as a sex offender and may not own firearms or use drugs or alcohol.

The victim and her family agreed to his plea.