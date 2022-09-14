Rabid skunk found in Cleburne, city reminds to stay away from wild animals

JOHNSON CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The City of Cleburne is warning people to stay away from wild animals after control officers captured a skunk that tested positive for rabies.

The Cleburne Animal Shelter is currently in the process of notifying people who live nearby where the animal was found.

Some of the affected areas/streets are: W Kilpatrick, Granbury, Woodard, etc.

The city has reminded people to make sure their pets are vaccinated against rabies. Rabies is a yearly vaccination required by state law and local ordinance.

Here are some ways you can safeguard you and your pet from the disease:

• Do not allow your pets to roam freely or walk off-leash.

• Do not allow your pets to come into contact with wildlife if at all possible.

• Supervise pets and children at all times when they are outdoors, even in fenced yards.

• Do not handle, approach, pet or pick up any wildlife for any reason.

• Do not handle, approach, pet or pick up any domestic animal roaming the neighborhood and/or exhibiting odd behavior or symptoms of illness.

Rabies is fatal to animals and can't be treated. Rabies is fatal to humans if not treated. Symptoms of rabies in wildlife and domestic animals include:

• Aggression/Viciousness

• Animal stops eating/drinking

• Walks in a "drunken" manner

• Animal slobbers or drools excessively

• Wildlife may seem "friendly" or overly curious

• Nocturnal animals may be active during the day

High risk animals are raccoons, bats, fox, coyotes, and skunks. Low risk are opossums, squirrels and other rodents, armadillos, and rabbits.

If you see any animal that appears to show symptoms of rabies, illness, or any other unusual behavior, please contact Cleburne Animal Services immediately at 817.556.8895.

And remember: Don't handle or approach an animal you suspect has rabies.