Watch CBS News
Local News

No, street lights didn't glow purple for TCU; now they're going away

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, February 8th, 2023
Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, February 8th, 2023 03:20

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - When some of Fort Worth's street lamps turned purple at the end of December and into January, it wasn't a show of support for TCU football. 

purple-lights.jpg
Streetlights that glow purple are nearing the end of their life cycle and must be replaced. City of Fort Worth

It was actually a coincidence. 

The City had changed more than half of the bulbs to LEDs, as they are more energy efficient and brighter. But as the lights start to go out, they illuminate in a range of colors and can shift unexpectedly, and in this case, glowed purple.

Now Fort Worth's Transportation & Public Works Department is working to replace more than 1,100 lights. It should take about three to four months, according to the city. 

Fitting perhaps, as Horned Frogs didn't win their National Championship title game, that now the lights will go out for good. 

Anyone who wants to report a purple street light can through the MyFW App

When the report is submitted, TPW will receive a list of lights for replacement. Response time is usually within a month. 

First published on February 8, 2023 / 12:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.