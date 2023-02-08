No, street lights didn't glow purple for TCU; now they're going away

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - When some of Fort Worth's street lamps turned purple at the end of December and into January, it wasn't a show of support for TCU football.

Streetlights that glow purple are nearing the end of their life cycle and must be replaced. City of Fort Worth

It was actually a coincidence.

The City had changed more than half of the bulbs to LEDs, as they are more energy efficient and brighter. But as the lights start to go out, they illuminate in a range of colors and can shift unexpectedly, and in this case, glowed purple.

Now Fort Worth's Transportation & Public Works Department is working to replace more than 1,100 lights. It should take about three to four months, according to the city.

Fitting perhaps, as Horned Frogs didn't win their National Championship title game, that now the lights will go out for good.

Anyone who wants to report a purple street light can through the MyFW App.

When the report is submitted, TPW will receive a list of lights for replacement. Response time is usually within a month.