Prostate cancer mortality higher in Black men, Bishop Eddie Wright wants to change that

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Bishop Eddie Wright is a United States Navy Veteran. He's also a middle school substitute teacher, currently pursuing his degree in cyber-security.

Bishop Eddie Wright CBS 11 News

But his most influential title is "10 year cancer survivor."

Wright's journey to that title began in 2012. That's when his PSA level jumped from 1.5 to 5.5 in about a year. Most men without prostate cancer have PSA levels under 4 ng/mL of blood. When prostate cancer develops, the PSA level often goes above 4.

"I get a call from my doctor... 'We found a small amount of prostate cancer.' They said."

Wright wasted no time getting on top of diagnosis. Now at 67, he is cancer free and on a mission to educate and spread awareness about the disease to Black men in North Texas.

"Black men are 73% more likely to develop prostate cancer and twice as likely to die from that disease," said Wright.

Jeff Fehlis,Vice President of The American Cancer Society said prostate cancer is 99% curable. It's also the second leading cause of death in Black men. That's a problem."

The biggest problem is twofold: successfully encouraging Black men to get screened by a doctor and reinforcing the importance of a rectal exam.

"From people I know, it's like…. 'man, I'm not going to take that exam. It's too intrusive. Nobody is gonna do that to me,' " said Wright. "I'm like, ok, I'd rather have that exam and know that I have prostate cancer or find out I don't have prostate cancer and live for another 20-25 years."

Fehlis said the playing field must be leveled, so that "all racial groups have the opportunity to be a survivor like Dr. Wright."

Wright now has an opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream. He wants everyone to know the future of their health begins with them, so they can do the same.

"I'm gonna be the first of my siblings to graduate from college. I wanna leave a legacy for my children. If I can help save one life, I've done what I'm supposed to do."