Prosper police searching for suspect who shot his girlfriend multiple times

PROSPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - On Aug. 24 at approximately 8:25 a.m., the Prosper Police Department responded to a call involving a shooting in the 5500 block of Crestwood Drive.

Officers found a victim who had been shot multiple times while in her vehicle in the driveway of the home, police said.

Dwayne Kevin Sharlow Prosper Police Department

The investigation found that the victim's boyfriend is the lone suspect. Prosper police said they have an arrest warrant for 56-year-old Dwayne Kevin Sharlow.

Sharlow is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, family violence and violation of a protective order. Police are still searching for Sharlow.

"The thoughts and prayers of this community are with the victim and her family as she recovers in a nearby hospital," Prosper police said in a release.

Police said they are hopeful that someone in the neighborhood may have captured the incident on their home surveillance equipment. Police ask that anyone with information contact Detective Joseph Buttery at 972-569-1113 or at jbuttery@prospertx.gov.