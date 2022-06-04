Watch CBS News
Pride Month kicks off in Dallas at Fair Park

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The largest event celebrating and supporting the LGBTQ+ community in North Texas has returned to Fair Park on Saturday, June 4.

Dallas Pride kicked off at 11 a.m. this morning and is open until 9 p.m. The festivities celebrating the community's legacy, honoring its history, and looking to the future will continue tomorrow with the Corona Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade at 2 p.m.

Both days event took place at Fair Park. Tens of thousands of members of the LGBTQ+ community, including family members, allies, supporters, and sponsors, are expected to turn out.

The family-friendly festival features music, dancing, child- and teen-friendly activities, food, shopping and fun. Tickets for Saturday are priced at $10 for adults, $5 for teens ages 13 through 19, and free for children under 12.

The parade is free for all to attend.

First published on June 4, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

