Pre-trial begins for Aaron Dean for Atatiana Jefferson murder

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A pre-trial hearing for Aaron Dean is underway in Fort Worth.

Dean is the former Fort Worth police officer who allegedly shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson in 2019. He'd been dispatched out on a call about an open door at Jefferson's mother's house, where she was staying. Dean had entered the backyard of the home when he shot Jefferson through a window.

Atatiana Jefferson

Fort Worth police released body cam footage that showed Dean shooting Jefferson just seconds after shouting at her to show her hands. He never identified himself as a police officer.

Dean resigned two days after the shooting and was later charged with murder. Ed Kraus, the FWPD Chief at the time, said Dean acted without justification.

During Monday's pre-trial hearing attorneys for Dean argued the upcoming trial should be moved out of Fort Worth. His attorney's also played video clips of city officials apologizing for the shooting, and members of the public calling for Dean to be killed.

After several delays, jury selection in the case is scheduled to start next week, but could be put off once again if the judge agrees to move the trial out of Tarrant County.