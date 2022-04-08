Police searching for robber who hit Bank of America in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in Dallas are searching for the person who robbed a Bank of America on April 2.

Investigators say the suspect (pictured below) robbed the branch in the 6000 block of Berkshire Lane, just off of West Northwest Highway and the Dallas North Tollway. o word on how much money was taken from the bank.

The person seen in this photo robbed a Bank of America in Dallas on April 2, 2022. Dallas Police Department

Police say this isn't the first crime committed by the suspect and that the person has used the vehicle pictured to commit other related offenses.

Anyone who has information about the bank robbery or who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Meagan Mulvihill at 214-671-3705 or by sending an email to meagan.mulvihill@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment fin the case. Call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.