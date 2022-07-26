Police searching for suspect who shot at Haltom City officers

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after a suspect shot at Haltom City officers and fled Monday night, police say.

At about 10:45 p.m., Haltom City police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 4200 block of Creech Street.

Police said the vehicle failed to yield and led officers on a pursuit before coming to a stop in the 2700 block of NE 28th Street in Fort Worth.

After coming to a stop, police said the suspect "immediately exited the vehicle and presented a weapon" toward officers.

The officers subsequently fired at the suspect; However, the suspect continued to run and officers lost sight, police said.

The suspect has not yet been located and police say there is no evidence that they were wounded by the shots fired by officers.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4439.