Police: Robbery suspect who killed dog in Fort Worth identified as 18-year-old Donovin Copeland

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have identified the robbery suspect who shot and killed a dog in a convenience store last week as 18-year-old Donovin Copeland.

Donovin Copeland Fort Worth Police Department

At 1:30 p.m. Jan. 2, police were sent to a robbery call at a convenience store located at 6001 N. Main St.

Surveillance video shows who police say is Copeland attempting to rob the store before being confronted by employee Jacki Anderson's dog, Peanut.

Peanut was seen trying to protect her owner, but was shot and killed as a result. She would have turned 13 this year, Anderson said.

Anderson and Peanut Jacki Anderson

"Everybody says I am lucky to have my life, but he pretty much stole it from me right then," she said. "My baby girl was my best friend, and that store—that I can longer step foot in after practically living there for nine years—was my life. All those people I saw everyday that I can no longer speak to because I don't want to relive it. My happiness, my contentedness...he stole it all. He left me a complete mess, best-friendless jobless, scared...I sleep with the lights on for what little bit of sleep I get. He changed my whole life, I don't believe he should have his."

Police said at a press conference Friday that Copeland is "extremely dangerous" and that they need help from the public in finding him.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, and will sometimes spell his first name as Donavin, police said.

Investigators determined Copeland has been involved in three other recent aggravated robberies in Fort Worth and Saginaw, all of which resulted in the victims either being shot at or pistol-whipped, police said.

Officials said he has had multiple run-ins with police, despite him only being 18.

In September, Copeland was arrested in Denton County for unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and tampering with physical evidence.

In late October, he was stopped by a Parker County deputy and fled before officials discovered the vehicle was stolen, and that he had a handgun and drugs—believed to be fentanyl and marijuana—inside.

One month later, on Nov. 17, police said Copeland was at a motel in White Settlement, where he attacked and assaulted a girl, damaged property and then stole her car.

Anyone with information on Copeland's whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4115.

**WARNING: The following video contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.**