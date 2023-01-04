Large police presence in Pleasant Grove as SWAT situation unfolds

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A large police presence is seen in the Pleasant Grove area as a SWAT situation unfolds, officials say.

At around 10:04 a.m. Jan. 4, police were behind a car with "possible stolen plates" near the 500 block of North St. Augustine Road and called in their helicopter, Air1, to assist.

Police said the car stopped after it was involved in a crash near Bruton and Jim Miller Road, and that the suspect ran from the car and into a wooded area.

The suspect also reportedly fired shots from a weapon, police said.

Dallas Police are on scene in the 2300 block of N. Jim Miller for an active police investigation.

The public is asked to avoid the area at this time and find alternative routes. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) January 4, 2023

Police are currently asking the public to avoid this area as they investigate.