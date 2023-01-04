Watch CBS News
Local News

Large police presence in Pleasant Grove as SWAT situation unfolds

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

Your Wednesday Afternoon Headlines, January 4th, 2023
Your Wednesday Afternoon Headlines, January 4th, 2023 02:43

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A large police presence is seen in the Pleasant Grove area as a SWAT situation unfolds, officials say.

At around 10:04 a.m. Jan. 4, police were behind a car with "possible stolen plates" near the 500 block of North St. Augustine Road and called in their helicopter, Air1, to assist.

Police said the car stopped after it was involved in a crash near Bruton and Jim Miller Road, and that the suspect ran from the car and into a wooded area.

The suspect also reportedly fired shots from a weapon, police said.

Police are currently asking the public to avoid this area as they investigate.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 1:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.