Police: Parent of slain 8-year-old was inside the home when grandfather killed him, called 911

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Richland Hills police held a press conference Wednesday afternoon on the stabbing death of eight-year-old Brenym McDonald.

At about 7:50 a.m. New Year's Day, police were sent to a stabbing call at a residence in the 3500 block of Labadie Drive. When officers arrived, they found McDonald stabbed to death with a sharp-edged object near his body.

Police believe that the boy's grandfather, 62-year-old Phillip Hughes, is responsible. He was found in front of Richland Middle School and taken into custody.

Phillip Hughes Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

Video from a doorbell camera shows him walking toward police with his hands up.

Police say Hughes and his grandson were not home alone at the time of the stabbing and that one of the boy's parents called 911.

"It was a tragedy," said Linda Hubbard, the little boy's great-grandmother.

She said the boy and his parents had been living at Hughes' house, and that she and a few other relatives drove down from Missouri as soon as they heard the news.

"All of my family and friends that I've been corresponding with over this, you can't even put words to it almost," Hubbard said. "I mean, when my daughter called and told me…I can't believe this. My friend in California said, 'Please tell me you're not saying it was Brenym. You talk about Brenym all the time.'"

Birdville ISD, where McDonald was a student, released the following statement Tuesday:

"Sadly, this was one of our students. Campus staff spent yesterday processing this tragedy and calling parents in the impacted grade level. We had additional counselors on campus today when student returned."

Police haven't released a possible motive for the stabbing, and say that Hughes' had no arrest record with the Richland Hills Police Department beforehand.

Hughes is currently being held on a capital murder charge in the Tarrant County Jail. His bond is set at $2 million.

Police don't believe any other suspects are involved, but ask anyone with additional information to contact detectives at 817-616-3788 or cid@richlandhills.com.