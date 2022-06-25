Watch CBS News
Crime

Police Officer, Candidate for HD 61 Frazer indicted on two counts of impersonation

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

Evening headlines for Friday, June 24, 2022
Evening headlines for Friday, June 24, 2022 02:03

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Police Officer and candidate for Texas House District 61 Frederick Frazer has been indicted on two counts of impersonating a public servant. 

Frazer turned himself into Richardson police today. Police said that the two warrants are out of Collin County. 

Frazer was accused of stealing a campaign sign/signs from his opponent, Paul Chabot. 

First published on June 24, 2022 / 7:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.