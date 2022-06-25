Police Officer, Candidate for HD 61 Frazer indicted on two counts of impersonation
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Police Officer and candidate for Texas House District 61 Frederick Frazer has been indicted on two counts of impersonating a public servant.
Frazer turned himself into Richardson police today. Police said that the two warrants are out of Collin County.
Frazer was accused of stealing a campaign sign/signs from his opponent, Paul Chabot.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.