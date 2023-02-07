Watch CBS News
Local News

Police need help identifying one-handed, tattooed man found in Trinity River

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, February 7th, 2023
Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, February 7th, 2023 03:25

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department needs the public's help identifying a one-handed, tattooed man found in the Trinity River.

A passerby saw him floating in the area of the Loop 12 boat ramp on Jan. 18. 

The Dallas County Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences has yet to determine who he is. 

web-tattoos.png
Do you recognize these tattoos? Police in Dallas would appreciate a call.  Dallas Police Department

Police said the man is either White or Hispanic. He is 5'7" and has a surgically amputated right hand. He also had numerous tattoos (pictured above). 

If anyone has any information regarding his identity, please contact Forensic Investigations at 214-920-5900 and select option 1. 

First published on February 7, 2023 / 10:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.