Police need help finding missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley

By Brooke Rogers

/ CBS DFW

Collin County man arrested in connection with disappearance of Kayla Kelley
Collin County man arrested in connection with disappearance of Kayla Kelley 00:26

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking for help in finding 33-year-old Kayla Kelley, a Collin County woman who has been missing since last Wednesday.

Kelley was reported missing by friends on Jan. 11 after she hadn't been seen for several days.

Officials with the Collin County Sheriff's Office said they found her vehicle in a remote area of Frisco, but have yet to find her.

On Saturday, police arrested a person-of-interest in the case, 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson. 

Ferguson, who also goes by the name Kevin Brown, is currently in the Collin County Detention Center where he faces several charges, including kidnapping.

Authorities have not yet said what Ferguson's connection to Kelley might be, but are asking the public to contact them if they have had any recent sightings or dealings with him.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Collin County Sheriff's Department.

First published on January 16, 2023 / 4:17 PM

