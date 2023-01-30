Police: Man shot, killed near Hurst elementary school

HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near a Hurst elementary school Sunday night.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Jan. 29, police were sent to a shooting incident in the area of 500 E. Pecan St.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to HEB Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not yet been released.

At this time, police say no suspect(s) have been identified and that this investigation remains ongoing.