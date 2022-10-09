Man killed in Dallas after apparently getting into verbal argument

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was shot and killed in Dallas on Saturday night, police believe, after he got into a verbal argument with two other men.

On Oct. 8, 2022 just after 11:00 p.m., Dallas police responded to calls about a shooting in the 1900 block of Main Street near St. Paul.

When officers arrived, they found Dyawn Thomas, 38, lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds. Police began CPR and he was taken to the hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue, but did not survive his injuries.

Detectives believe Thomas got into a verbal fight with two other men, one white and the other Black, Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at (214) 671-4236 or via email.

The investigation is ongoing.