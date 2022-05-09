Police: Man found cut, patrol vehicle tires slashed outside Haltom City restaurants

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating after a man was found cut and patrol vehicle tires were slashed outside two restaurants in Haltom City early Monday morning.

Around 3:41 a.m. May 9, police were dispatched to the Texas Roadhouse on Endicott Avenue in reference to a cutting. When responding officers were exiting a nearby IHOP, they found several of their vehicle tires had been slashed.

When searching for a suspect, police said officers found a man behind the Texas Roadhouse who had been cut.

The victim was treated and released at the scene.

Officers shortly located a possible suspect responsible for the tire damage and currently have him in custody for a separate offense, police said. His identity has not been released to the public.

Police said the tire-slashing suspect was "determined to not be involved in the cutting assault of the victim" and that the "assault suspect is not in custody."