Watch CBS News
Local News

Police looking for suspect after a man was found shot, dead in car in Duncanville

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

Your Tuesday Afternoon Headlines, July 19th, 2022
Your Tuesday Afternoon Headlines, July 19th, 2022 02:47

 DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Duncanville police found a man with gunshot wounds in a car Monday night.

At around 8 p.m. Monday, Duncanville police received a call that there was someone inside a vehicle that had been shot. 

Police found a man inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. 

Police said there was evidence at the scene that suggested the victim may have known the suspect or suspects, who fled before officers arrived.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident contact the Duncanville Police Department at 972-223-6111 extension 4. 

This investigation is ongoing.

First published on July 19, 2022 / 4:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.