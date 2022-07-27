Police investigating after 93-year-old shot in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a 93-year-old was shot in Fort Worth early Wednesday morning.

At 12:50 a.m. July 27, police were sent to 2005 Chestnut Ave. in response to a shooting call. When officers arrived. they found the 93-year-old gunshot wound victim.

The victim was subsequently taken to a local hospital to treat a non-life threatening injury.

Fort Worth police say the department's gang unit has taken over the investigation.