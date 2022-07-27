Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating after 93-year-old shot in Fort Worth

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, July 27th, 2022
Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, July 27th, 2022 03:38

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a 93-year-old was shot in Fort Worth early Wednesday morning.

At 12:50 a.m. July 27, police were sent to 2005 Chestnut Ave. in response to a shooting call. When officers arrived. they found the 93-year-old gunshot wound victim. 

The victim was subsequently taken to a local hospital to treat a non-life threatening injury.

Fort Worth police say the department's gang unit has taken over the investigation.

First published on July 27, 2022 / 8:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.