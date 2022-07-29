Police investigating after 1 dead, 2 injured in Dallas shooting

**This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.**

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after a shooting killed one person and injured two others early Friday morning.

At approximately 12:26 a.m. July 29, police responded to a call about hearing gun shots.

When officers arrived to the scene—which is currently unknown at this time—they found two victims who had been shot and one victim dead at the scene.

The two victims were taken to Baylor Medical for treatment.

Police said the suspect or suspects fled the scene and asks anyone with information about the shooting to call 214-749-8641.