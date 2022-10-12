Police: Dallas officer in critical condition after being hit by wrong way driver

Dallas police officer in critical condition after being hit by wrong way driver

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas police officer is in critical condition after being hit by a wrong way driver on his way to work Tuesday night, officials say.

At 11:48 p.m. Oct. 11, an off-duty Dallas police officer was driving northbound on Spur 408 at West Kiest Boulevard when he was struck by a sedan going the wrong way.

Police said the officer was driving in the middle of the three lanes when the sedan—going southbound in the northbound lanes—hit the front left side of his vehicle.

The crash caused the officer's vehicle to go into the right lane where it was hit by a tractor-trailer, police said. His vehicle "rolled several times and stopped" on the right shoulder of Spur 408.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took the officer to a local hospital where he is in critical condition, police said. The wrong way driver was also taken to a hospital where they are in serious condition. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

In a tweet posted by Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, he asks the City of Dallas to pray for the officer—whose identity has not been publicly released.

Prayers up Dallas! One of our @DallasPD officers, reporting for his watch late last night, was struck head on by a wrong way driver in a major collision, and is fighting in critical condition. Our prayers are with our officer and his family. — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) October 12, 2022

The Dallas Police Department's traffic unit is currently investigating the incident, and commuters can expect some traffic this morning on Spur 408.