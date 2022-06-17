Police arrest Rockwall man for possession of child pornography

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Rockwall Police Department arrested 49-year-old Russell Hyland after conducting a search warrant at his house in the 3800 block of Pinebluff Lane Thursday morning.

Hyland was charged with one count of Possession of Child Pornography. Multiple electronic devices were also seized for further examination.

Police said that this warrant was a result of a months-long investigation into a tip the department received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child pornography.

Hyland is being held at the Rockwall County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.