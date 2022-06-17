Watch CBS News
Crime

Police arrest Rockwall man for possession of child pornography

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, June 16
Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, June 16 01:37

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Rockwall Police Department arrested 49-year-old Russell Hyland after conducting a search warrant at his house in the 3800 block of Pinebluff Lane Thursday morning.  

Hyland was charged with one count of Possession of Child Pornography. Multiple electronic devices were also seized for further examination.  

Police said that this warrant was a result of a months-long investigation into a tip the department received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child pornography.  

Hyland is being held at the Rockwall County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond. 

First published on June 16, 2022 / 9:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.