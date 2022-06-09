Watch CBS News
Police arrest man suspected of robbing several Dallas businesses

By Alex Keller

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police said they have arrested a man suspected of robbing multiple businesses at gunpoint on June 9, 2022.

At about 8:51 a.m., police said, a male suspect who has since been identified as Joshua Mora, 19, robbed several convenience stores on or near Abrams at gunpoint within a period of 50 minutes.

At one of the locations, police were able to get a description of the suspect, of his vehicle, and a possible license plate number.

Shortly after the last robbery, officers spotted the suspect and his vehicle. After a short chase, Mora was taken into custody.

Police said Mora matched the description of the suspect and that a firearm was found in his vehicle. He has been charged with Aggravated Robbery and is being held at the Dallas County Jail.

No injuries were reported.

