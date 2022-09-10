Police: 2 hurt, 1 dead in Oak Cliff shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A shooting in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood on Saturday afternoon left one person dead.

Police said that three people were shot at Big T Plaza off of Village Fair Dr. just after 1:15 p.m. One person was killed.

The suspect has been taken into custody, but police have not established a motive.

No word yet on the conditions of the other victims.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.