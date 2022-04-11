Police: 24-year-old man shot, killed outside Dallas home

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was found shot and killed outside of a Dallas home Sunday.

At approximately 11:27 a.m. April 10, police responded to a shooting call at 9823 Grove Oaks Blvd. When officers arrived, they found the victim — identified as Ja Messia Ja Shun Anderson-Busby — on the ground outside of a home with gunshot wounds.

Police said Anderson-Busby died at the scene and the motive and circumstances surrounding his murder are still under investigation.

Anyone with information on his murder are asked to contact Detective Rawleigh Williams at 214-384-9824 or r.williams@dallascityhall.com.