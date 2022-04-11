Watch CBS News

Police: 1 killed, 2 injured in Dallas shooting

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One person was killed and two were injured in a shooting in Dallas early Sunday morning, police said.

At approximately 1:48 a.m. April 10, police responded to a shooting call at 3200 Jerome St. When officers arrived, they found three people shot.

One victim — identified as Carlos Galindo, 36 — was taken by Dallas Fire-Rescue to a nearby hospital where he died, police said.

One female victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, and another male victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation are asked to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com.

