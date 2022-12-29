Plano police investigating 'rash' of vehicle break-ins over Christmas weekend

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It might be the season of giving, but that's not stopped thieves from taking. Plano police said Thursday that they are looking into several reports of vehicle burglaries over the Christmas weekend.

Police said that the "rash" of break-ins took place along westbound Legacy Dr. between Central Expressway to Alma Dr. The most common items stolen, they say, were cash, designer clothes and bags, electronics, computers and laptops, and firearms.

Many burglaries involved unlocked vehicles or items left in plain sight, police said. Following these tips could help you reduce the risk of being victimized yourself:

Never leave your vehicle unattended with keys in the ignition

Lock your doors and keep the windows closed, even when parked in front of your home

Park in busy and well-lit areas

Do not leave in plain view valuables such as GPS, GPS holder, cell phone, iPads, purse, etc.

Equip your vehicle with an alarm or other anti-theft devices

Never leave your vehicle's title or other personal documents in your vehicle

Firearms should never be left inside your vehicle

Anyone who has had their vehicle broken into but not yet reported it is asked to do so by calling (972) 424-5678. If you've already reported a break-in but found other items were missing, you can file a supplemental report online.

Police are also asking anyone living in the area with surveillance camera footage that could help catch the thieves to contact them.

The investigation is ongoing.