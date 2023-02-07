Plano man faces 10 years in prison for stealing over a dozen guns from local pawn shop

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Plano man is facing up to 10 years in prison for stealing more than a dozen guns from a local pawn shop.

According to the complaint, on Jan. 30, Christian Alfredo Benitez-Ramirez allegedly entered Cash America Pawn in Duncanville, walked to the back of the store, reached over the counter and attempted to open the sliding door of a firearm display cabinet.

When the door didn't open, Benitez-Ramirez then hoisted himself over the counter and attempted to gather an armful of firearms from a rack on the wall. He saw that the firearms were attached to the wall via a cable, whipped out a pocketknife, and attempted to cut the cords.

When that didn't work, Benitez-Ramirez pulled the cable and attachment from the wall, gathered up an armful of firearms, and – with additional guns still attached to the cable dragging behind him – exited the store. He loaded the firearms into a Honda CR-V, the complaint said.

Employees said when they saw Benitez-Ramirez behind the counter, they asked if he worked there – he said he did. When they didn't recognize him, they pressed the store's panic buttons.

The store reported five shotguns, one pistol and seven rifles stolen.

Benitez-Ramirez was charged and arrested at his residence on Feb. 6.