Plano man arrested in connection with peeping Tom case

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Plano police have arrested a peeping tom.

At about 11 p.m. on Sept. 15, a disorderly conduct incident was reported to police at the 800 block of Bellflower Drive.

When police arrived, the victim said she had surveillance footage of a man looking into a window of her home.

On Oct. 4, 27-year-old Christian Eli Hardin-Hoffman was arrested in connection with this case. He has been charged with indecent exposure and cited for disorderly conduct for another incident on Sept. 18.