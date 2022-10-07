Watch CBS News
Plano man arrested in connection with peeping Tom case

By Julia Falcon

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Plano police have arrested a peeping tom. 

At about 11 p.m. on Sept. 15, a disorderly conduct incident was reported to police at the 800 block of Bellflower Drive. 

When police arrived, the victim said she had surveillance footage of a man looking into a window of her home. 

On Oct. 4, 27-year-old Christian Eli Hardin-Hoffman was arrested in connection with this case. He has been charged with indecent exposure and cited for disorderly conduct for another incident on Sept. 18.

