Plano man arrested in connection with peeping Tom case
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Plano police have arrested a peeping tom.
At about 11 p.m. on Sept. 15, a disorderly conduct incident was reported to police at the 800 block of Bellflower Drive.
When police arrived, the victim said she had surveillance footage of a man looking into a window of her home.
On Oct. 4, 27-year-old Christian Eli Hardin-Hoffman was arrested in connection with this case. He has been charged with indecent exposure and cited for disorderly conduct for another incident on Sept. 18.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.