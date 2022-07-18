Watch CBS News
Small plane makes emergency landing on Granbury street

HOOD COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a single engine plane made an emergency landing on W. Pearl Street near the airport in Granbury. 

It happened around 11 a.m. on July 18. 

The plane was an Aero Commander 112 with two people on board. Neither of them were injured, according to officials. 

The FAA doesn't identify people involved in aircraft incidents. 

First published on July 18, 2022 / 1:10 PM

