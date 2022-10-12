'Pink'd Out' house in North Richland Hills helps raise breast cancer awareness

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A North Texas breast cancer survivor is honoring those who have fought the disease with a special display.

Angela Fincher "pinked out" her home for October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"It's here to inspire and to remind people to please go get mammograms," said Fincher. "Please do self-examinations and make sure you're taking care of yourself."

Everywhere you look at the Pink'd Out House, you'll be reminded of the impact of breast cancer, from the pink pumpkins to the words of encouragement and the names of survivors.

"It's for those who are fighting the fight right now," she said. "It's for those who have lost a loved one for breast cancer. This is for you."

The mom of three was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer in February of 2021.

"I remember thinking like God, why? We're in a good spot, we have this beautiful new home," said Fincher. "It was really scary for me. My husband had a really hard time with it."

She's thankful they caught it early.

"I had invasive lobular carcinoma, which is typically not one you'll be able to feel on the surface," Fincher said. "It's something that's really, truly why mammograms are so important… I had a lumpectomy, had 15 rounds of radiation, and then – I'm all free and clear now."

Fincher's journey compelled her to do something for other families touched by breast cancer. Creating the display took the help of friends and even complete strangers.

"These people have really shown me how amazing humans can be," said Fincher.

She now plans to pink out her home every October.

"Make it bigger, better, brighter," she said. "More pumpkins. More lights. Bigger and better pumpkin patch for people to enjoy. So yea, that's the goal."

The Pink'd Out House will likely stay decorated through the first week of November.

You can find it on Buck Street in North Richland Hills.