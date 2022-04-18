Want to buy personalized champagne bottles? BBB warns about Dallas-based 'Madeleine Creative'

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Kendra Feeney was searching for the perfect 21st birthday present for her daughter when she came across Dallas-based Madeleine Creative and her hand-painted champagne bottles.

"I thought that would be a nice keepsake for her to have. We would put some images of different things that were special to her and had sentimental value to her," said Feeney.

She paid $350 and waited, having ordered the bottle four months in advance. It never came.

"It's just really disappointing that she wouldn't follow through on the commitment."

Feeney said she eventually received a full refund, but she wasn't alone in her disappointment. The Better Business Bureau gave Madeleine Creative an F rating due to five unanswered complaints.

Owner Madeleine Herskind did not respond after the BBB contacted her in January.

"It's wedding season, so we want this warning to go out to all of those who may be planning this special occasion," said Monica Horton with the Better Business Bureau of North Central Texas.

The BBB said, before you do business with an online vendor, do your homework. Check the their website for a rating. Be wary of suspicious forms of payment. And always ask for referrals, then contact them for references.

Herskind said she has resolved all of the complaints but did not let the BBB know. She also admitted that she was overwhelmed and said she's deeply sorry to those she let down. She is no longer selling products and is focusing on consulting instead. But the BBB said, until they receive a response, the F rating stands.

Herskind said it's a valuable lesson learned.