Performance evaluation of Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax moved to next week

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced that the performance evaluation of Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax will be moved to next week.

The Dallas City Council had originally planned to go into executive session to discuss this item in Wednesday's briefing meeting.

"I do not mind taking another week to ensure my Dallas City Council colleagues can get comfortable with the process," Mayor Johnson said in a release. "I look forward to discussing our city's direction and future next week."

Dallas City Council members Paula Blackmon, Gay Donnell Willis and Cara Mendelsohn originally requested a special meeting for tomorrow to "consider taking appropriate action related to the performance of the city manager including discipline or removal."

Mendelsohn said on Twitter Tuesday night that she, along with Willis and Blackmon, requested that the special meeting be cancelled.

"After listening to our colleagues, we have requested the city secretary cancel Wednesday’s special called meeting. We believe it is important for all colleagues to feel this process is fair and transparent and we are looking forward to a frank performance review discussion." 1/2 — caraathome (@🏡) (@caraathome) June 15, 2022

Mayor Eric Johnson also requested the executive session tomorrow to "discuss and evaluate the performance and employment of City Manager T.C. Broadnax.

Issues had been building leading up to this decision, including the IT department's recent failures, permitting office problems and homelessness.

Several council members have also expressed that they want to revert to the process planned by the Ad Hoc Committee on Administrative Affairs, which had tentatively called for a potential June 23 special-called meeting, according to a release.