Pedestrian hit, killed by train in southeastern Tarrant County

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A person hit by a train in the 7500 block of Hudson Cemetery Road in southeastern Tarrant County has died. 

It happened on January 5. 

Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputies said the victim initially survived after they performed CPR.

Paramedics arrived on scene and transported the victim to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. But the victim died shortly after. 

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has yet to release the name of the deceased person.

First published on January 5, 2023 / 4:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

