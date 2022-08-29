Watch CBS News
81-year-old man killed in Corsicana crash, Texas DPS troopers investigating

By Annie Gimbel

CORSICANA (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a crash that killed an 81-year-old man. 

Paulino Herrera Vincente of Palestine died the morning of Aug. 25 after a car driven by Christopher Dixon, 24, slammed into his Impala. 

It happened at the intersection of US 79 and CR 370 just 4.5 miles north of Palestine in Anderson Co.

The preliminary investigation shows Vincente's Chevrolet Impala was traveling north on US 79. Dixon's Geo Prizm was stopped at a stop sign then entered US 79 from CR 370. This caused the Impala to strike the Prizm on the left side.

Vincente was pronounced deceased on the scene by Judge James Westley of Precinct #4. He was transported to the Herrington Funeral Home in Palestine.

Dixon was transported to Palestine Regional Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. 

The investigation is on-going.

