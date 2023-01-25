Watch CBS News
Parts of North Texas wake up to fresh blanket of snow

By Nick Starling

Roads clear Wednesday morning following snowy evening in North Texas
GAINESVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Some parts of North Texas woke up to a few inches of snow on Wednesday morning. In Gainesville, some residents said a couple inches fell overnight, blanketing their yards and vehicles.

Gainesville ISD canceled classes for Jan. 25, so students will have a snow day. 

As people woke up, many of them had to brush away the snow or even melt it off of their cars.  

snow-gainesville-2.jpg
Some North Texans woke up Wednesday morning to find their cars and yards covered in a light sheet of snow.  CBSDFW.com

"I was trying to put water on it to get it to melt a little bit so I can actually go to work," said Preston Brewer, who lives in Gainesville.

Other people enjoyed the wintery mix as they don't have to go into work today and get to enjoy time with the family.

"I went to eat breakfast at McDonald's... I'm going to go see my grandkids - they're out of school today - and see the snowman if he's still there," said Curtis Sweeten, another Gainesville resident.

snow-gainesville-1.jpg
Roads in Gainesville were too warm for snow to stick. CBSDFW.com

The one place you won't find snow is on the roads. 

While they are wet in many places, above-freezing temperatures have kept them from getting too slick.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 10:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

