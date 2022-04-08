'Part of my heart is going to be gone': Cliff Harris talks passing of Rayfield Wright

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- In an exclusive interview with CBS 11, former Dallas Cowboy Cliff Harris discussed the passing of his old teammate Rayfield Wright, who died Thursday at the age of 76.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Wright had been hospitalized for several days following a severe seizure and received word on his death April 7.

Nicknamed the "Big Cat," Wright was a large yet nimble offensive tackle. Standing at 6-foot-6 and over 250 pounds, his size and stature undoubtedly helped the Cowboys get to five Super Bowls in his 13 seasons, but it also is the reason his death came as a surprise to Harris.

"I know that we lost a great man, not only a great football player. He was larger than life, he was such a compassionate, giving guy. He and I both have our charities we support and I came to his events, and he would come to mine," Harris said. "I knew that he was having these seizures. But it took me by surprise, I just expected him -- because he was so big, and so strong -- he was going to come out of this, but he didn't. And that's the way life is."

From attending practices together to then later winning titles as part of the same team, Harris says his passing has been hard for several players.

"He was a critical part of our five Super Bowls that we went to during the decade of the 70s and such an integral part, and deservedly went into the hall of fame," he said. "It kind of is a wake up call for me. I know that several of our players today are struggling. You know, there's Walt Garrison and other guys that are that are really struggling right now and makes you think, 'Boy, you know, you're not the tough football player you were at one time and life is short.'"

Harris reflected on their time on the team together, laughing about the times he and Wright along with Charlie Waters and Jethro Pugh would purposefully greet each other by their other teammate's names.

"He was one of those guys that was a friend to so many players on the team. And you know, some guys were a little polarizing but he was such a great leader," he said.

And it was those same leadership skills that made him a pillar in his community. Whether it be his charity golf tournament, his stops to talk to the Aledo football team, or his work with mentees, Wright had a mission to help young people realize the world is their oyster if they work hard enough.

Harris said he's still in shock and having difficulty believing his friend is gone, but is confident his impact will last through the lives he touched while he was here.

"The impact that he's had on all these young people over all these years that he's been out, talking to them and inspiring them, you know, it's kind of pay off. It's the seeds planted that are going to grow," he said. "Part of my heart is going to be gone. He was a great guy and a great friend for so many people, including all of his teammates. But we know where he's going. He's going to heaven."