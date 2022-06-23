Watch CBS News
Parker County couple arrested in meth trafficking operation

By Julia Falcon

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Parker County Sheriff's Special Crimes Unit has made two arrests in a months-long investigation of a methamphetamine trafficking operation.  

Just under one pound of methamphetamine was seized as well as a loaded .9mm pistol, a 2010 truck and over $9,000 in cash, according to The Parker County Sheriff's Office.

Trent Whitten, 31 and Josie Hadden, 21, were identified as being involved with the illegal narcotics distribution operation.  

hadden-and-whitten.jpg
Josie Hadden (left) and Trent Whitten (right) Parker County Sheriff

Whitten was arrested on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group one and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Whitten was also arrested on two outstanding warrants for possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held without bond on a parole violation warrant.  

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said that an anonymous tip led to the investigation. 

