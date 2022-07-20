Parker County woman arrested after several animals found dead on her property, officials say

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Parker County woman was arrested Tuesday after investigators found several dead animals on her property, officials say.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said investigators were called to 31-year-old Shamorrowia Alexander's property in the 4200 block of North Farm-to-Market Road 52 for an animal welfare check. When they arrived, investigators discovered a decomposing bull inside of a pen as well as an empty hay feeder.

While walking the property, investigators came across several turkeys and chickens in pens along with multiple dead animals. Officials said a live goat was also found inside a separate pen and that neighbors reported giving the goat water.

Investigators then obtained a warrant and seized the remaining animals which are currently being evaluated by a local veterinarian, officials said. They reported most of the animals had no fresh water and "of the two water sources on the property they contained algae and other contaminants."

Officials said among the dead animals were a sorrel horse, a peacock, two miniature horses, two emus, and several rabbits.

Alexander has since been arrested and charged with eight counts of cruelty to livestock animals and one charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals.