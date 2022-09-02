Parents threaten to sue North Texas school districts over 'In God We Trust' signs

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas school districts that accepted donated signs with the nation's motto, 'In God We Trust,' to display in their schools could soon be hit with lawsuits.

A group of parents sent cease and desist letters to the Mansfield, Keller, Carroll, and Grapevine-Colleyville school districts on Friday.

They want the signs taken down immediately because they say they aren't in compliance with the law.

Patriot Mobile, a self-described conservative, Christian business, donated the signs in question to the North Texas school districts.

The districts accepted them because of a new law that went into effect in Texas last year, requiring schools to display a "durable poster or framed copy of the United States national motto, 'In God We Trust' if donated.

"We don't like the law," said Sravan Krishna, a Southlake-Carroll ISD parent. "We didn't make the law, but we have to follow the law. But we want to do it in a way that includes everybody and also respects the law, by having compliant signs."

Earlier this week, Carroll ISD rejected Krishna's donations of signs with the 'In God We Trust' motto in Arabic and rainbow colors, even though he says it complies with the law.

"We are not a Christian, nationalist mobile corporation," he said. "We are parents, voters, taxpayers in the community, and we sought input from current and former students on, 'Ok this is the law, what can you do to make you feel like everybody is included?'"

The current law says the poster "must contain a representation of the United States flag centered under the national motto and a representation of the state flag" and "may not depict any words, images, or other information other than the representations listed in Subdivision (1)."

The signs from Patriot Mobile have two Texas flags and dozens of stars in the background, which are added design elements Krishna and other parents say put it in violation of the law.

"Non-compliant signs cannot stay," said Krishna. "Rules are rules."

It may seem like a small detail to argue, but this group of parents say it's about a much bigger fight.

"We want to highlight the ridiculousness of the law," said Laney Hawes, a Keller ISD parent. "It's written so subjective, and it's a waste of taxpayer money, and it's a waste of resources of the state legislature, when we really want them to be passing budgets and policies and laws which benefit all Texas students."

Patriot Mobile says it has delivered almost a thousand of the signs to districts across Texas, as part of a movement to "bring God back into public schools."

None of the districts involved have said whether they'll take the posters down while they review the cease and desist letters that were delivered today.

Carroll ISD said in its response:

"On September 2, 2022, Carroll ISD received a Notice to Cease and Desist from Kaplan Law Firm, PLLC, regarding recently donated signs pursuant to SB 797. It is district practice not to comment on potential or pending litigation. District legal counsel is currently reviewing the notice."

From Keller ISD:

"Keller ISD has received a cease and desist request regarding the display of recently donated posters displaying the national motto. It is our practice not to comment on issues of pending or potential litigation, but our legal counsel will review the request and draft an appropriate response."

From Grapevine-Colleyville ISD:

"GCISD received a letter and the district is evaluating its content."