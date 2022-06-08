Parents of Uvalde school shooting victim talk about daughter's impact

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - They've buried their child. Now what?

Uvalde families are grappling with that difficult question in the wake of the deadly school shooting exactly two weeks ago today.

Parents of the 19 children are grieving, hiring attorneys, and contemplating when will be the right time to get on with their lives.

Alithia Ramirez's bedroom is just as it was on May 24th.

Squishmallows in a row on her little bed that Ryan Ramirez and Jessica Hernandez can hardly bear to pass.

"Just, everything that is connected to her is all on the bed and we don't want to do anything with it we don't sit on it we will let the kids mess with anything that's on there," Ramirez said.

10-year-old Alithia Ramirez was buried on Sunday.

"It's different, it's really hard because every morning she would come to the room and say 'good morning mommy, I love you' and I would always tell her 'I love you too baby'," Hernandez said.

Alithia was a gifted artist, leaving behind drawings that are now beyond priceless to her parents.

Her parents said Alithia wanted to be well known for her art and that the shooting is a bad way for people to know her.

This wasn't just any typical 4th grader - Alithia was wise and mature beyond her years.

She consoled the parents of her best friend in Grand Prairie who was killed by a car, with a drawing that will soon hang in the White House.

"Alithia was always there to help out," Ramirez said.

That's one of the reasons, along with witness accounts why Alithia's parents believe she made one of the heartbreaking 911 calls from inside her classroom before she was killed.

"The little girl stated that Alithia had her phone I was gonna call 911...we always told her, call 911 if anything happens, and we believe that Alithia probably asked for a phone to call 911," Ramirez said.

Her parents want to know the answer to that question and why 19 officers outside the classroom, one for every child killed, refused to rush in until it was too late.

"The way we look at it, it's just a smack in the face that they didn't want to do anything," Ramirez said. "It's spot on, cowards, I don't understand how they can just be that outside door hearing gunshots with kids screaming what are we doing how. That has to tell you something in your head hey what are we doing we need to do something. If they were going to die, die a hero," Ramirez said.

Today at the White House, Matthew McConaughey shared with the world what a wonderful little girl Alithia was.

It meant the world to her parents who can at least take some comfort in knowing her dream that her artwork would be seen by everyone will come true.

"It's beautiful because that's what she would've wanted, she would've wanted to get her art out there," Ramirez said. "Pretty sure she would've loved it."