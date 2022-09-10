Watch CBS News
Overnight shooting in southeast Dallas leaves 1 dead

By Alex Keller

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM)  Dallas police said that a man was killed early Saturday morning after shots were fired in southeast Dallas.

On Sept. 10 just before 3:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Greenhaven Drive.

When they arrived, they found Granville Davis, 63, lying in the yard behind a house with multiple gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive.

Dallas Fire-Rescue rushed Davis to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries. 

No suspects have been named publicly, nor have police named a possible motive.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Ronald Kramer at (214) 671-3608 or by email.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers, which pays up to $5,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest and indictment. Call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

