Over half a million in cocaine seized at Texas-Mexico border

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Three separate enforcement actions netted more than $527,340 in illegal cocaine at the Brownsville Port of Entry this week.

"Every drug seizure made by our CBP officers is meaningful as it is one less drug load that makes it to our streets and our communities," said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

The first seizure happened on Thursday, Mar. 31, at the Gateway International Bridge when a 49-year-old U.S. citizen from Brownsville tried to re-enter the country. Officers inspected his 2007 Mazda and found 26.32 pounds of cocaine.

The next day, agents stopped a 21-year-old U.S. citizen (who was also from Brownsville) trying to come back into the country. They found 12 packages hidden within his 2009 Mitsubishi, which contained 27.95 pounds of cocaine.

The third seizure happened on Thursday, Apr. 7, at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge when an 18-year-old male U.S. citizen from Brownsville as well. K-9 officers sniffed out six packages hidden within his Honda containing 14.1 pounds of cocaine.

The estimated street value of the narcotics from the seizures is $202,980, $215,560, and $108,800.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicles, arrested the drivers and turned them over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.