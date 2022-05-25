O'Rourke interrupts news conference to confront Abbott on Ulvade shooting

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Wednesday afternoon news conference to update the community about the deadly mass shooting at an Uvalde elementary school erupted into a political firestorm.

Democratic candidate for Governor Beto O'Rourke stood up and confronted Governor Greg Abbott and other Republican leaders about gun restrictions.

CBS News Correspondent Janet Shamlian said right before the news conference began, O'Rourke came in to sit in a seat saved by one of his campaign staff members.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick was about to speak when he saw O'Rourke and said, "Excuse me, excuse me. You're out of line and an embarrassment.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin yelled at O'Rourke. "Sir, you're out of line. Sir, you're out of line. Please leave this auditorium. I can't believe you're a sick son of a bitch that would come to a deal like this to make a political issue."

Officers escorted O'Rourke out of the Civic Center.

O'Rourke repeatedly tried to tell Governor Abbott and the other Republican leaders there that the deadly mass shootings are predictable and that this is on them unless they change policies.

When O'Rourke spoke with reporters outside afterwards, he said what would prevent these shootings is if the state banned the sale of A-R 15's, had universal background checks, and red flag laws and extreme risk protective orders.

Governor Abbott responded to O'Rourke after he left the news conference. "There are family members whose hearts are broken. There's no words anybody shouting can come up here and do anything. We need all Texans in this one moment in time, put aside personal agendas, think of somebody other than ourselves, think of the people who are hurt and help those who have been hurt."

O'Rourke told reporters, "Now is the time to stop the next shooting. Right after Santa Fe High School was the time to stop the next shooting. Right after Midland-Odessa was the time to stop the next shooting. In each case, we say this isn't the time. Now is the time, like literally right now. That's why I'm here."

Governor Abbott and Senator Ted Cruz are scheduled to address the NRA convention this Friday in Houston.

Senator Cruz told CBS-11 Anchor Ken Molestina Wednesday afternoon that he intends to go to the convention and that Democrats often demonize lawful gun owners.

We've asked Governor Abbott's office if he is still going to address the NRA's members, but we haven't heard back yet .