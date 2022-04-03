One killed, and 11 injured in shooting at Dallas concert venue Saturday night

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - One person was killed, and at 11 others were injured after a shooting in a concert in Southern Dallas on Saturday night, April, 2nd.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the shooting took place at approximately 12:13 a.m. at a trail ride and concert on 5050 Cleveland Road in Dallas.

Officers learned eleven victims were shot, including three juvenile victims who were all transported to an area hospital. One victim is in critical condition, the rest are in stable condition.

At the scene, 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore was found lying near the stage with a gunshot wound to the head. Gilmore died at the scene.

In a statement, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said:

"Last night's violence was horrific and unacceptable. I am praying for the victims, and I look forward to our police department bringing those responsible to justice. Public safety remains our top priority, and I will be conferring with Police Chief Eddie Garcia to see what more can be done to stop this kind of violence in our city."

Police said that a preliminary investigation revealed that at the event, someone fired a gun into the air, then another person fired a gun into the crowd.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and the motive and the motive and circumstances surrounding this murder are under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Unit Detective Christopher Anderson at 214-671-3616 or via email. Please refer to case number 057740-2022.